Public should have input into windfall cleanup plans

This natural event is our opportunity to begin a community dialogue about the future of our forests.

Public should have input into windfall cleanup plans

In response to the recent news release from the municipality — after the windfall — we understand the municipality is assessing the opportunity to salvage timber, while addressing issues of forest health, public safety, and fire protection.

We assume the broader assessment of the windfall will include and address biodiversity and social values.

We also assume that a number of management options will be prepared and that the public will have an opportunity to review and comment.

Hundreds of residents showed up at the December council meeting — 1,400 people have signed the WhereDoWeStand.ca petition — to ask for a pause in logging of all our Community Forests for public consultation with experts on the forests from a variety of backgrounds.

This natural event is our opportunity to begin a community dialogue about the future of our forests.

WhereDoWeStand.ca

Previous story
Editorial: Downtown Duncan facing crime, drugs, littering epidemic; we must all be part of the solution
Next story
140 people attended Duncan meeting supporting anti-pipeline protesters

Just Posted

Governmental delays frustrate Island Corridor Foundation head

Larry Stevenson says ongoing studies taking too long

Theo, the 800-lb. pig, takes ferry to new home in Duncan

Theodore is going to live at A Home for Hooves Farm Sanctuary

Sold-out house set to enjoy some Tafelmusik by Bach at Mill Bay

The T. Gil Bunch Centre will resound to a huge variety of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach

Dreamy and passionate, Elaine Lakeman’s singing is sure to please in Crofton

She’s making her first ever appearance at Pat’s House of Jazz in Crofton this Sunday

Wrestlers up to the challenge at Campbell River Invitational

Cowichan grapplers among most outstanding at big meet

MARS seeing influx of sick, injured eagles from north part of Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Factors for increase in eagle cases can be anything from lead poisoning to vehicle strikes

Coming up in Cowichan: Learn about epilepsy; Maple Syrup Festival

Two educational events on epilepsy Vancouver Island University and the Duncan branch… Continue reading

Coastal GasLink stops work on pipeline over trapline dispute in northern B.C.

Traps had been placed inside construction boundaries and people were entering the site, raising safety concerns

Crime Stoppers unveils a very Canadian mascot: Anonymoose

New mascot introduced to increase awareness of anonymous crime tips

B.C.’s health officer releases annual report on health targets

B.C. doing well reducing diabetes and Hep C, but needs to improve on mental health, infant mortality

Plecas: Christy Clark told Liberals MLAs to fire non-partisan constituency workers

Former constituency assistant says Darryl Plecas returned from pre-election meeting ‘very upset’

Book donated to University of Victoria reveals forgotten letter from Stephen Hawking

First-edition Hawking book yields personalized letter to UVic prof

Strathcona Regional District board passes bottled water resolution for AVICC meeting

Wording asks province to cease bulk water bottling in Island, Coastal Communities

Prince Rupert cleared to end boil water notice

City has downgraded from boil water notice to a water quality advisory after six weeks

Most Read