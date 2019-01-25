This natural event is our opportunity to begin a community dialogue about the future of our forests.

Public should have input into windfall cleanup plans

In response to the recent news release from the municipality — after the windfall — we understand the municipality is assessing the opportunity to salvage timber, while addressing issues of forest health, public safety, and fire protection.

We assume the broader assessment of the windfall will include and address biodiversity and social values.

We also assume that a number of management options will be prepared and that the public will have an opportunity to review and comment.

Hundreds of residents showed up at the December council meeting — 1,400 people have signed the WhereDoWeStand.ca petition — to ask for a pause in logging of all our Community Forests for public consultation with experts on the forests from a variety of backgrounds.

WhereDoWeStand.ca