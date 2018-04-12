What really amazes me is Canadian citizens and provincial citizens elected these DIMWITS!

Provincial and federal governments are dimwits

Let me see if I have this right: Alberta, governed by an NDP provincial party, want to allow a pipeline company to construct an additional pipeline beside existing pipelines that will run through British Columbia, who are also governed by an NDP provincial party by an agreement with Green provincial party. (This would provide rather large income boosts to Alberta, the pipeline company and British Columbia, in other words, a win/win/win)

Currently, the B.C. NDP are trying to kill this project and the Alta. NDP are threatening huge cost increases to oil produced products which they export to B.C.

The federal government, run by a Liberal federal party, are dithering, a stand they are intrinsically familiar with.

Also currently costs (of living, including oil products) are going up in B.C.

What really amazes me is Canadian citizens and provincial citizens elected these DIMWITS! Really, what were we thinking?

I sincerely hope that upcoming elections will send the right message to these political parties.

Bill Thorp

Maple Bay