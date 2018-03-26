Protesting pipeline pointless

Re: Kinder Morgan protest

These protestors are not actually accomplishing anything with this protest.

In fact the thousands of kilos of emissions they have produced by flying from Ottawa and driving from various places around the province have actually made the problem worse.

Preventing one pipeline will not improve the emission level of the planet, (as the oil will just be purchased elsewhere). Preventing the 85 million (per year) vehicles that use gasoline from being manufactured will however, eventually lead to a decline in the need for oil pipelines. A true environmentalist would advocate that more natural gas pipelines be built. This would lead to a reduction in the emission levels as Canadians and citizens of other countries would be able to heat their homes and power their cars/machinery with a less carbon intensive fuel source. Not to mention freeing up the oil by train high cost/high emission way of transporting oil, thus freeing up the railway for more grain shipments.

Of course, less conspicuous consumption and less plastic would also greatly assist.

Ian Kimm

Duncan