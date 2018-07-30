These tributaries are what make the lake oligotrophic and the second largest lake on the island.

Protect Mt. Holmes to protect watershed

What about our watershed?

With more development and people moving to Lake Cowichan it is important to start managing our resources such as our watershed.

With the controversy over logging Mount Holmes in Youbou and it being one of the last intact forests from mountain top to lake bottom perhaps we should designate it as a watershed protection area.

I believe that all the small tributary streams such as Swordfern Creek are still running because of the forested mountain and it is freezing even in the 30 C weather. These tributaries are what make the lake oligotrophic and the second largest lake on the island.

Brittany Brooks

Lake Cowichan