Proposed N. Cowichan tax increase outrageous

There is no mention of the new employer health tax

Proposed N. Cowichan tax increase outrageous

Once again, I find reading the proposed North Cowichan tax increase a complete joke.

There is no mention of the new employer health tax effective Jan. 1, 2019 brought in by the B.C. NDP minority government. Based on the 2017 total payroll expense for North Cowichan of $14,691,978, 58 employees earning $75,000 and more is $5,637,813 and other employees at $75,000 and under is $9,054,165, this new tax would amount to $286,493, based on 1.95 per cent of total payroll. This is paid by the taxpayers.

Hiring more staff is outrageous and because of this new tax, a hiring freeze should come into effect. Only hiring required is for employees that have left their jobs. Hire replacements only. Additional amounts paid out from the 2017 financial statements for employee benefits are $216,656 to CUPE, $214,765 to B.C. Medical Services Plan, $2,168,859 to the pension corporation, $386,288 to Worksafe B.C., and $8,403,152 to the receiver general for Canada. Note that the NDP finance minister says that the elimination of MSP premiums will save employers money. How so? Two hundred fourteen thousand seven hundred twenty-six dollars was paid out for MSP and with the new employer health tax the amount rises to $286,493, an increase of $71,767. This is not peanuts from a taxpayer point of view. A 33.3 per cent increase is outrageous.

Another note is that $63,654 was paid out in petty cash. Petty cash is for reimbursements for items purchased for cash by employees for expenses pertaining to North Cowichan expenses. This is outrageous, and should have been noticed by the outside auditors when doing the 2017 year end financials. When Revenue Canada do audits, they thoroughly go through petty cash payments. In summary, a hiring freeze effective Jan. 1, 2019. Raising taxes year after year is poor economic sense and time for the highly paid management team at North Cowichan to start doing their jobs properly. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

Previous story
Editorial: Duncan cutting off its nose to spite its face with unilateral funding cut

Just Posted

Combined ‘Cowshore’ side wins Piggy Park debut

Cowichan teams with Westshore to field strong women’s rugby team

Brentwood boys aim for return to provincial hoops tournament

Defending AA champs finish fifth at home tourney

Missing and murdered men, women and children spur annual walk in Cowichan

For Jones, it’s important work and it’s personal.

Cowichan visitor centre could face funding shortfall

City of funding proposes to cut grant by $4,000

Editorial: Duncan cutting off its nose to spite its face with unilateral funding cut

It’s well worth the $30,000 the City of Duncan contributes annually.

VIDEO: Harlequin Dance raises money for 50+ Centre, CWAV

Dancing to great music, spending time with friends, checking out the auctions: it’s all good

Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Justice John McMahon said he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested

Vancouver Island Pride Weekend coming to Mt. Washington

VIP events will be held Feb. 28 to March 3

Governor says Washington will continue to reject Trans Mountain ‘every way’ it can

John Horgan has said in the past that B.C. would use ‘every tool’ in its toolbox to fight the pipeline expansion

Canada adds 66,800 net new jobs in January, but unemployment rate ticks higher

Ontario and Quebec had the biggest job gains, while Alberta shed jobs for a second-straight month

Toews scores in OT as Blackhawks edge Canucks 4-3

Pettersson nets 25th of year in losing cause for Vancouver

VIDEO: 2020 New Holland Canadian Juniors will playout in the Lower Mainland

Three-time national champ Tyler Tardi on hand for annoucement – excited to possibly compete at home.

Suspended B.C. legislature officers respond to Speaker’s allegations

Craig James, Gary Lenz say they gave detailed answers to MLA committee

Man wins $888,000 from B.C. doctor for medication error that left him ‘totally disabled’

‘He is not the same man he was before his hospitalization,’ judge says

Most Read