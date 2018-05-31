Proposed affordable housing tax a duplication of service

All goals of the proposed tax are already covered by other governments and organizations.

On May 24, a meeting was held in the Lake Cowichan Arena in regards to the new affordable housing tax proposed by the CVRD. As I understand it the tax is to be used to not only assist renters with rent but also to provide low cost housing. The meeting raised more questions than answered it. All goals of the proposed tax are already covered by other governments and organizations.

The B.C. government’s Rental Assistance Program provides eligible low-income working families with cash assistance to help with their monthly rent payments. So why is the CVRD doubling up on that?

The Affordable Housing Centre of Canada Mortgage and Housing helps people create or maintain affordable housing. Another duplication.

Shelter for Humanity, a charitable organization, gives low income families the opportunity to work towards owning a home. At least, unlike the proposed affordable housing tax, all donations to the Shelter for Humanity are tax deductible. The proposed tax will probably take funds away from this charitable organization.

Hubert Crevels

Lake Cowichan

