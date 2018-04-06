Private health care erodes public system

The real life example would be the public school system in the U.S.

Private health care erodes public system

The GDP or by the amount of garbage per capita that is able to produce are very poor measures of the health of a society.

A better indicator is how it takes care of its weakest members and how resources are allocated to help everybody to have its basic needs covered. Health care is one of these basic needs, and introducing a for-profit factor is the beginning of the erosion of the system.

If I am able to afford private medical care, after a while I will start asking why my taxes need to support a public medical system. At the end, funding for the public medical system will be reduced and its effectiveness diminished. At the end the society will end with an expensive private system and an underfunded and bad public system. The real life example would be the public school system in the U.S., a fairly decent one during the first half of last century, currently in a sorry state. Let’s not repeat the same mistake.

I support public health care and the B.C. government’s crackdown on private clinics and unlawful private fees in order to protect patients.

Carles Roch-Cunill

Salt Spring Island

Previous story
Single pipeline the least of environmental woes

Just Posted

Battle of Brothers goes to Jordan Topping

Saltspring boys played minor hockey in Cowichan Valley, now in WHL

North Cowichan looks to clarify hiring, firing practices

Council directs staff to prepare report

Lexi Bainas column: Cougar Annie, curry and a beer: this week’s eclectic mix

Singer/songwriters, fun, and a unique play make for an exciting few weeks on the Valley’s A&E scene

Former Cap leads UK league in scoring

Mike Hammond played for Cowichan from 2009-2011

Long-term residents at Duncan motel face unaffordable rent hikes

Many fear they could soon be homeless

Best videos of the week ending April 6

A look at some of the best video stories from the past week ending April 6, 2018

Deadline near for CVAC art show registrations

It’s a popular show and sale so it you want to take part, you have just a couple of days to register

B.C. golfer Hadwin makes cut with ease, will play weekend rounds at Masters

PGA pro in tie for eighth after two rounds at Augusta National

Warm weather could increase illegal border crossings in Canada

Officials in Canada braced for another spike in illegal border crossings

Person in custody after girl sexually assaulted in Surrey

RCMP say they don’t believe 4 a.m. incident in Whalley is related to recent sex assault in Aldergrove

Traditional medicine helps heal at missing women inquiry

From elders, counsellors and therapists, the national event includes an array of health supports

Missing and murdered inquiry emboldens those to move forward: chairwoman

Marion Buller says the inquiry’s value in that respect is too great to be calculated

B.C. man’s family slams watchdog investigation clearing RCMP officer

Report on the death of Peter De Groot ignores crucial issues, family says

Canucks rookie Adam Gaudette claims Hobey Baker Award

Gaudette led the NCAA in goals, points and points per game in 38 games for Northeastern University

Most Read