There are many many people who can’t afford your over-priced costs to join your gyms.

Private fitness facilities too pricey for many

Re: Aquatic Centre to undergo $2.4 million refit, re: Dean Mosewich, Movement Unlimited Fitness Duncan.

You complain about the Aquatic Centre ruining fitness centres but you don’t realize there are many many people who can’t afford your over-priced costs to join your gyms.

The elderly and disabled and low income people can’t afford these costs as they are all on limited incomes. Therefore the Aquatic Centre offers a more affordable choice to go and use their facilities.

I fully support the Aquatic Centre and personally would not support a gym.

Kerie Evoy

Duncan