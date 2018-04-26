This is an important issue that is a first step in the process of on-going reconciliation

Pope hasn’t recognized first step in reconciliation

Re: Non-apology of the Pope to Canadian Indigenous people

I thank and honour Tousilum for his letter to the editor speaking his truth re: the non-apology of the Pope to Canadian Indigenous people.

This is an important issue that is a first step in the process of on-going reconciliation and would indicate a willingness to engage in the process and the dialogue required. I have heard the Pope’s representative say that an apology is not indicative of doing the actual reconciliation work and that the work itself is the important part.

It is unfortunate that this first step has not been recognized as part of this work. I hope that the other aspects of reconciliation are more responsive to the requests and needs of our Indigenous people.

Joy Larson

Victoria