Pope apologizes for abuse

There is still further action needed in Canada

Abuse apology still needed in Canada

“[W]ith shame and repentance”, the Pope has apologized to “People of God” less than a week after sexual abuse of children over the last 70 years by Catholic priests is outlined in a Pennsylvania grand jury report.

Will Pope Francis now apologize to the people and their families and loved ones who have suffered physical, sexual and psychological abuse in Residential Schools in Canada from the 1870s to 1996? To aid in healing, he has been asked by First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegard; an apology has been recommended by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission; a request was made by the Prime Minister of Canada. Many people — Catholics and non-Catholics — throughout Canada ask for an apology.

As recently as March 2018, five months ago, Justice Alphonsus Faour of the NL Provincial Supreme Court cited “historical context” as he cleared the Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of the sexual abuse of boys at the Mount Cashel Orphanage in the 1950s. “Historical context”!! Human context is why an apology is still needed in Canada.

Miyo Stevens

North Cowichan

Previous story
Check your facts on climate change

Just Posted

VIDEO: Seniors minister’s flying visit to Cowichan includes learning about Green Community programs

With FruitSave, upcycling, cooking, succession planning, and more, CGC often works with seniors

Tax structure for secondary suites questioned

A review of North Cowichan’s policies called for

Cowichan Capitals training camp underway

Two-a-days at ISC followed by intersquad game on Friday

Foul play not suspected in man’s death in Chemainus

Long attempt made to revive unidentified person on the dock

Hog fuel pile flares up in Chemainus

Second time in a week firemen get the call to Coast Environmental

VIDEO: Seniors minister’s flying visit to Cowichan includes learning about Green Community programs

With FruitSave, upcycling, cooking, succession planning, and more, CGC often works with seniors

Vehicle fire on the Coquihalla

Heavy congestion in north bound lanes

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

PM Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan meet in advance of federal cabinet meetings in Nanaimo

Are your kids anxious about going back to school?

BC Children’s Hospital offers tips to help your children be mindful and reduce stress

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Meanwhile, appeal court dismisses Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

This trash heap in Vancouver could be yours for $3.9 million

Sitting atop 6,000 square feet, the home was built in 1912, later destroyed by fire

Team Canada’s next game postponed at Little League World Series

They’re back in action on Wednesday against Peurto Rico

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme

Said he and Trump arranged payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Most Read