Plenty to be hysterical about with Trump

Re: “Lose the Trump Hysteria”, (Citizen, Aug. 10)

Its no surprise that Trump has invoked hysteria not only among the Democrats but also the Republican party.

The GOP must be worried and sweating to say the least. This unrest within the Republican party has created a diversion away from the Russian investigation. The sexual discrimination allegations seem to prove a man on a power trip. Reality TV has flooded the White House with a president that had no previous experience. What happened to good old fashioned honest resumes? And who is wagging this character and who writes the script besides himself?

He has fired so many of his staff it makes one wonder who is safe. Everything Obama passed in the house, Trump wants to undo. Is it because of Obama’s skin colour? It’s Trump’s way or the cyber highway. Hence the (Twitter) rhetoric.

He filed bankruptcy for his companies six times, now he is simply bankrupting the U.S. After all it was Obama that bailed out Freddie Mac, Wall Street Banks, GM and other companies after Bush’s failure at economic fiscal policies. Obama cleaned house and reduced the unemployment numbers. And yet Trump keeps bragging about these accomplishments; draining the swamp and making America great again contradicts what is right and what is wrong with his way of thinking.

Dave Barnes,

Duncan