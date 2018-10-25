Plenty of daydreaming walkers out there too

In response to the letter writer’s comments on all the daydreaming drivers out there I would like to commend him on his frequent walks as it is healthier for the individual and the environment.

As a frequent driver I would like to point out that there are also the daydreaming walkers out there that seem totally oblivious to their surroundings, often with cell phone in hand, texting and talking and feeling completely entitled to the space they occupy.

Let’s try to educate all the drivers and walkers that it’s a crazy world out there and we could all use a little smartening up as we become more aggressive and less focused on the daily routines we take for granted.

Evan Begbie

Cowichan Bay