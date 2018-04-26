Horgan says that a Texas company controls the province, in regards to the Kinder Morgan project

Plenty of Canadian investment in pipeline

I then ask him, why do Canadian investors have so much money invested in Kinder Morgan? Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has investments of $437 million, Brookfield Asset Management, $429 million, CI Financial Group, $372 million, Manulife Financial Corp., $332 million, Royal Bank of Canada, $113 million, Power Corporation of Canada, $105 million, Province of Quebec, $81 million, and the Ontario Teachers Pension Fund, $4.8 million.

Facts and reality always prevail over propaganda.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan