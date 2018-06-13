Plastic straws a huge problem

Please do your bit by encouraging other eateries to phase out plastic straws.

Plastic straws a huge problem

Hooray for the A&W restaurant for phasing out plastic straws.

Once one becomes aware of the problem of one-use plastics it is amazing how often straws are seen in the gutters just waiting to be washed into the storm drains.

The demonstration sculpture by the Earth Guardians at the Charged Up Festival on Saturday showed how big the problem of plastics in the ocean is locally.

Please do your bit by encouraging other eateries to phase out plastic straws.

Susan Smith

Duncan

Previous story
Editorial: New ballfield names an excellent choice

Just Posted

Cowichan welcomes “That Feller You’ve Seen on TV”

Shaun Majumder brings his funny show to the Valley

VIDEO: Naming ballfields leads the way to new future for Centennial Park

A big crowd watches as decades of waiting for new ballfields for Lake Cowichan draws to a close

North Cowichan’s former CAO received almost full-year salary in severance

Dve Devana left the municipality in March, 2017

Montreal students on exchange trip in the Valley

14 students visit from Ecole Rudolph Steiner de Montreal

Editorial: New ballfield names an excellent choice

For a town with a great sporting tradition, there was a lot to consider

VIDEO: B.C. gay rights activist featured in latest Heritage Minute

Jim Egan, who lived in Courtenay in his later years, was a strong advocate for the LGTBQ2 community

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup men’s soccer showcase in North America

VIDEO: Pet tortoise returns to B.C. home after nine months on the lam

“We thought he was eaten by eagles so we were expecting to find his shell somewhere.”

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Tourism minister says B.C. made right decision to drop out of bid

New guidelines to treat opioid-addicted teens in B.C.

Special focus on older teens about to age out of youth care

FIFA World Cup preview: Manchester’s De Bruyne to lead top-ranked Belgium side through Group G

Young England side hopes to return to winning ways and advance to knockout stage

B.C. couple with extreme religious views denied custody of child

A couple who used a God-channelling, stuffed-lion as legal counsel lost a custody appeal

B.C. health minister offers no remedy for surgical wait time

Parkinson’s patient continues quest for province to fund more procedures

Mr. President come discuss positive relations in Newfoundland

N.L. premier invites Trump to ‘Come from Away’ show, discuss trade

Most Read