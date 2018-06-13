Please do your bit by encouraging other eateries to phase out plastic straws.

Plastic straws a huge problem

Hooray for the A&W restaurant for phasing out plastic straws.

Once one becomes aware of the problem of one-use plastics it is amazing how often straws are seen in the gutters just waiting to be washed into the storm drains.

The demonstration sculpture by the Earth Guardians at the Charged Up Festival on Saturday showed how big the problem of plastics in the ocean is locally.

Please do your bit by encouraging other eateries to phase out plastic straws.

Susan Smith

Duncan