Plastic shopping bags not the worst offenders

If you want to start banning something, look no further than all the drive-thru establishments.

Re: banning all plastic bags

Mr. Rusland has been bitten by the banning bug. It seems that he does not use his bags in a responsible manner.

We use any we get at a store for when next we shop. When they start to get holes, we patch them up and line our garbage containers with them. They only get tossed when they become unusable. So much for Victoria’s notion about them being single use bags. Note all the exemptions of plastics that can still be used. Not really solving any problems.

Had an occasion to pick up some Chinese take-out that was in a paper bag. I put it on the passenger seat and the bag broke and spilled the steaming hot contents in my lap when I was taking it out of the vehicle. From then on, I take one of my so-called single use bags to put the paper one into. No more accidental spills.

I guess Mr. Rusland does not do the grocery shopping. Practically every item is in plastic. There is even an aisle where one can pick up anywhere from small sandwich bags to large garbage bags and of every size in between. Are these to be banned also?

If you want to start banning something, look no further than all the drive-thru establishments. Not only are people too lazy to park, shut their engine off and actually walk into the place, a lot of what they purchase is not recycled. Anything in Styrofoam is either thrown out onto the road or, luckily, tossed into a garbage container. Coffee cups are the worst. These should be banned until it is made out of something that is bio-degradable or can be recycled, although, judging by the juice containers and beer cans that are tossed, this may not make a difference to those idiots that are reluctant to dispose of them properly. They don’t care because someone will come along eventually to clean up after them, just like their moms did at home.

Go after the companies that put their plastic products in more plastic. Plastic rings hold plastic items in a six pack. These are the worst for animals unless one cuts them up.

Waste begets more waste that the consumer has to deal with. In other words, there are other areas that need attention more than a plastic shopping bag.

Ed Aiken

Cobble Hill

Column: Support services critically needed for jurors
CVRD board integrity questioned over lack of Saltair referendum

