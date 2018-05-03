Plant maintenance just gas price excuse

I can hardly stand the onslaught of how considerate they are

Plant maintenance just gas price excuse

We have arrived at the best time for jacking up the prices at the pumps with a perfect excuse: maintenance of plant.

Of course all are done simultaneously since these plants must be producing fuel in time for travelling on our holidays, so that the public will not go short at these rare moments of holiday relaxation! These companies are so considerate of our welfare, I can hardly stand the onslaught of how considerate they are….

One other thing attached to this tail/tale, is our smash and grab government who do amass huge free funds via taxes; no wonder there is no thought of setting a less greedy rate, if the traffic will bear it — go for it in a big way….

As an addenda to this add the infamous Malahat expansion; more vehicles on the pavement, using more gasoline, tires, oil, bodywork, using more patrol forces; looking at this scenario a huge increase in the labour market — even more taxable income. Regardless how it is put it is a true bonanza for the oil companies and the government. Forget the Island train ever running against these odds. This is real business…

George Manners

Cowichan Bay

Previous story
Attestation not about removing free speech

Just Posted

DCS grads recognized among Canada’s top student-athletes for 2017-18

Danielle and Doug Groenendijk named CCAA Academic All-Canadians

Hear Cello Treasures this May in Chemainus

Jones is described as a cello virtuoso

Premier announces purchase, dedication of Cowichan’s Eagle Heights as park

Premier Horgan, MLA Furstenau, and Minister Heyman on hand at Shawnigan Lake for big reveal

Rugby Lumberjacks continue to make progress on the pitch

Cowichan falls to loaded Ladysmith side

Summer jobs funding coming to Cowichan-Malahat-Langford

Alistair MacGregor pleased

‘Citizen’ special section on amalgamation coming Friday

Head to our Facebook page to suggest a name for the merged municipality and you can win tickets

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

B.C. cities brace for possible drop in traffic fine revenue

Province wants to discuss revenue-sharing agreement as traffic enforcement expected to improve

BC Nurses Union president kicked out of union

Gayle Duteil had been on administrative leave over ‘very serious allegations’

Before his death, B.C.’s Keven Drews learned real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the inevitable end, something inside Keven Drews didn’t let him stop living

U.S. states, industry join call for end to Trump’s newsprint tariff

American newspapers depend on Canadian paper, B.C. a large supplier

‘The stress would put my stomach into knots’ says former B.C. high school hoops star

Blog focuses on helping student-athletes deal with stress, anxiety

Tickets available for BC Seafood Festival in the Comox Valley

#BCSeafoodFest features more than 40 local, national and international chefs

Help expands for disabled people to collect tax benefits

Year-round program extended to Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George

Most Read