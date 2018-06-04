Pipeline push doesn’t respect First Nations way of life

It’s important to honour the land

I am an Anishinaabekwe who has been blessed to be born and raised on the traditional lands of the Lekwungen and WSANEC peoples. This land has been giving the peoples life and in return they show the land gratitude and respect.

It is time for the settler government to start honouring the First Peoples and the land. We are here for a short time and it is important for us to leave this place in good health for itself, all those we share it with, and the future generations.

I am deeply saddened by the continuation of the european way of progress for money. It is a cancer of destruction. True progress will be when our people and land and those we share the lamd with are honoured and respected.

The Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion project is too risky for the economy, climate, coast and progress on Indigenous reconciliation.

Sincerely,

Aletheia Caldwell

Galiano Island

