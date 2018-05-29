Pipeline not what we want or need

There was another way to get this bitumen to market and would not have cost us.

Pipeline not what we want or need

Now that the federal government has made the decision to put our tax dollars at risk by taking over the Kinder Morgan pipeline, they have put our economy in jeopardy. This is not what we want or need.

There was another way to get this bitumen to market and would not have cost us. I am speaking of the Energy East pipeline. Because the mayor of Montreal said no to that project, the feds relented and did not give approval. How is it that they can brow beat the B.C. government and force this on us but let Quebec off? Is not the Quebec pipeline also not in the national interest? Simple answer is votes. B.C. is expendable.

Shipping bitumen east would have allowed it to be processed in Canada and eliminate the need for imported oil to meet their needs. There would be no chance of a spill in the ocean or all the other areas of environmental concern. There would be less impact on the land as there are already many pipelines heading that way. I think it would be easier to contain a spill on land than in the ocean.

These billions would have been better spent on clean energy alternatives and create more permanent jobs. That is not how government works however, as seen by what is happening in B.C. Site C, so-called natural gas, which in fact is highly polluting due to the methods of extraction, are two projects that come to mind. Where is the vision for the future? Down here in trenches, we realize that better energy sources are out there but both governments ignore them. For what reason are they not able to see what we see? Somebody has got to them and they have deep pockets. So much for us voting for anyone when they can be convinced by big business to ignore our wishes. The saying used to be “all for one and one for all” but now it is “all for them and none for us”.

Ed Aiken

Cobble Hill

Previous story
Drivesmart column: Is your trailer safe for the summer season?
Next story
Speed bumps needed on North Shore Road?

Just Posted

Updated OCP needs to be more user-friendly, council told

“People were really struggling with the maps.”

Neighbours aim to oust gun club from Cowichan park

The neighbourhood association says it’s time for the club to be phased out.

Brentwood and Shawnigan take aim at B.C. boys banners

Valley teams start AA and AAAA rugby provincials Wednesday

Monkey on the lam in Lake Cowichan

“It took off into the forest, across the road, hasn’t been seen since”

UPDATED: Cord in water almost leads to double drowning at Lake Cowichan

The two received a shock from the cord touching the water, and they panicked

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

How will Ottawa finish a pipeline Kinder Morgan couldn’t?

Questions raised after federal government agrees to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

Backyard fire-pit tragedy takes life of 13-year-old girl

B.C.’s Grace Peerless dies of complications from burns to upper body

F1 driver files police complaint against Montreal woman

Kimi Raikkonen is alleging extortion and harassment by a woman who claims he grabbed her breast

Canadian whistler-blower says he did no voter targeting for Liberal entities

Chris Wylie says his work for the bureau had nothing to do with the micro-targeting and psychoanalysis of voters

Canadian hacker sentenced to 5 years for major Yahoo security breach

American investigators say Karim Baratov unwittingly worked for Russian spies

Pregnant B.C. teacher named victim of fatal crash

Students of Anne McClymont Elementary in Kelowna grapple with loss after death of well-loved teacher

BREAKING: Evacuation order and alert lifted for Allie Lake fire area

Imminent threat to lives or property diminished

Coming up in Cowichan: Government, cannabis and food on the agenda

Local Government Awareness Week, May 20-26

Most Read