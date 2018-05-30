Pipeline a token of our self-destruction

There is a clash of world views between economists and environmentalists.

Pipeline a token of our self-destruction

Who’s confused?

There is a clash of world views between economists and environmentalists. Where are the pragmatists in all this angst over the pipeline?

The factor not talked about is the E word — yes, extinction. Human extinction. Bio-diversity is already in tatters as we lose about 200 species every day. Natural capital is a thing of the past. The planet is dying, and we are its killers, and for what? Wealth? Jobs? Continuation of endless growth on this finite planet? If this insanity doesn’t end, civilization certainly will, and soon.

The tar sands and pipeline is only a token of our self-destruction. Trudeau seems to think there is a compromise. He is mistaken.

Grant B. Evans

Crofton

Previous story
Malahat crash makes argument for rail refurbishment

Just Posted

Updated OCP needs to be more user-friendly, council told

“People were really struggling with the maps.”

Road to 2021 World Cup starts at Shawnigan

Young Island stars among three dozen invitees to western camp

Island Home Forever has roots in family

The Sandhu family’s connection to Vancouver Island goes back to the mid-1930s

Malahat crash makes argument for rail refurbishment

It’s not the first time this has happened

Shawnigan girls win provincial AAA rugby championship

Cowichan fifth in AAA, Brentwood seventh in AA

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

Mathematician not impressed by people complaining about B.C.’s school tax

Jens von Bergmann of Vancouver said says the province bungled the rollout

B.C. kennel owner ties elastic hair band around visiting dog’s testicles

The operator of an Enderby kennel has pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge.

Christy Clark gets a new job

Former B.C. premier joins Vancouver law firm

Four options to be offered for B.C. voting referendum

Opposition blasts ‘alphabet soup’ of proportional referendum choices

High gas prices prompt most British Columbians to drive less: poll

New survey says one-fifth of respondents are even changing up their summer plans

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.25 per cent

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate target, but hinted that rate hikes

Creep Catchers prez ‘done with citizens arrests’ but not ‘stings’ after pleading guilty to assault

LaForge said he’s slowing down and instead of so many ‘stings’ wants to focus on law reform to keep pedophiles in jail longer

Court to consider fraud investigator in NFL concussion case

League officials say a special investigator would help ensure the integrity of the settlement.

Most Read