Pipeline a token of our self-destruction

Who’s confused?

There is a clash of world views between economists and environmentalists. Where are the pragmatists in all this angst over the pipeline?

The factor not talked about is the E word — yes, extinction. Human extinction. Bio-diversity is already in tatters as we lose about 200 species every day. Natural capital is a thing of the past. The planet is dying, and we are its killers, and for what? Wealth? Jobs? Continuation of endless growth on this finite planet? If this insanity doesn’t end, civilization certainly will, and soon.

The tar sands and pipeline is only a token of our self-destruction. Trudeau seems to think there is a compromise. He is mistaken.

Grant B. Evans

Crofton