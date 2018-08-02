Phil Kent will not seek re-election

It is with some reservation, that I announce that I will not be seeking re-election in the October municipal election for mayor of the City of Duncan.

It has been an amazing privilege to have been supported by you, the citizens and stakeholders of our city, to represent your interests for almost 20 years on city council. It has been an honour to work with a diverse, talented and committed group of colleagues on council, the CVRD board, SD79, Cowichan Tribes and many mayors throughout the Island Coastal Region. It has been my reward to know and work with each and every one of you! It is my hope, that in some small way I have contributed to improving our city, our region and the Island/Coastal region. This past term has been most challenging personally for me, as I have had to apply extraordinary effort to fulfill my role in leading our communities forward. I believe that there are many ways to contribute outside of government, as proven by so many wonderful volunteers in our community. It is time to promote a new generation of governors, to allow them to learn, and to lead, for our and especially their future.

As my mind and my spirit say yes, I must listen to my body which says no. I would like to give a very special thank you to our senior staff and all employees past and present of the City of Duncan, whom without their professional dedication and work, we as council could claim little success. I am particularly grateful for the opportunity to have made my contribution in part toward establishing of the new VIU Cowichan Campus, the new Aquatic Centre and the University Village Plan. Our City of Duncan OCP, Downtown Duncan Revitalization Plan, saving of the E & N Island Rail Corridor, flood mitigation works and rejuvenation of Centennial Park.

These are only some of the kind of foundational elements that contribute to a healthy vibrant city. None of these are accomplished without collaboration and partnership. Thank you, to all of the leaders and partners!

There are still many challenges that lay before us, housing and water security to name only two. Those issues alone have not only social importance, but economic importance as well. Both will be limiting factors in achieving clean and sustainable economic growth if not addressed. Choose your new council carefully. You, the citizens of Duncan have chosen clearly that you love your small city. Be thoughtful, ask hard questions, be guarded of simple solutions, insist on full disclosure of candidates vision, and welcome a new generation of leaders.

Phil Kent

Mayor of Duncan