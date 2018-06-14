Phase out cruel horse and carriage from Victoria

For many years we had a horse farm in Duncan.

Phase out cruel horse and carriage from Victoria

The City of Montreal has adopted a bylaw phasing out the horse carriages by Dec. 31, 2019. The City of Victoria should be following their lead.

The recent incident showing two carriage horses collapsed in the street by Ogden Point was atrocious! As you are well aware, the BC SPCA has recommended that the horse carriage businesses be banned from the City of Victoria. It would take a lot of cruel evidence for the SPCA to recommend this ban.

For many years we had a horse farm in Duncan. Our horses were always treated in a kind manner and never suffered as these carriage horses do. The carriage horses are not protected from the elements, stand in the hot sun all day, in the rain, snow, you name it. I have never even seen a driver give them a drink of water during their shift. If they are supplying some water, it is definitely not enough to sustain them.

The average horse needs up to 10 gallons of water a day to survive. These are not average horses. They are huge draft horses who need a lot more water, particularly when pulling a heavy load. In order to keep hydrated, they need to drink even more. No wonder those poor horses collapsed! We would suspect they were badly dehydrated!

My grandfather did his doctor rounds with a horse and buggy. That was back in the 1800s! The time has long since passed that we need to get around on a wagon pulled by a horse!

We would ask you to stand up and do the right thing. It will be unforgiveable if you allow this cruelty to continue and will leave a black mark on the reputation of the City of Victoria.

Richard and Joan Gordon

Ladysmith

Previous story
Mary Lowther column: Protect those peppers
Next story
Amalgamation no: best things in small packages

Just Posted

Mesachie Lake tourney celebrates 40 years of fun and fundraising for MD

It all started years ago, but now they’re aiming for a million dollars raised for muscular dystrophy

Doyle brothers to climb for Canada at Youth Worlds

Cowichan Valley climbers already boast international experience

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Mary Lowther column: Protect those peppers

Today Chile’s seed exports rank fifth in the world and we are among their lucky beneficiaries.

Protecting bears a public duty, conservation officer says

“It’s definitely scary,” she said with a chuckle. “I’m used to the cute little deer in the yard.”

Whales hunting porpoises thrill tourists

Pod spotted hunting porpoises near Pender Island

Coming up in Cowichan: Father’s Day fun to fundraising

Father’s Day Tractor Show at the BC Forest Discovery Centre

Cowichan Coffee Time: From CHAMPS to scholarships

The Duncan Kinettes donated $6,400 to the BC Summer Games

Top court to rule on accreditation of B.C. Christian university’s law school

Law Society of Upper Canada, Law Society of B.C. have said they would not license graduates from TWU

Macaroni-throwing man arrested on Vancouver Island

Incident occurred on Commercial Street in Nanaimo at about 3 a.m. on June 3

Crown appeals acquittal in dangerous driving collision death of B.C. dad

Alphonsus Hui, a father and doctor in Vancouver, died in a car crash in 2015

Vote for your favourite Miss BC contestant in the People’s Choice Awards

Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC pageant finale is July 2 in Fort Langley

Female dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park

Specific location not confirmed

Extend sales tax to soft drinks, B.C. advisory group says

Province not extending PST, or scrapping homeowners grant

Most Read