Perhaps we need troops to watch our own borders

If the president of the United States considers Canada a “security risk” worthy of punishing with tariffs, if he considers our contribution to NATO inadequate and wants to insult our prime minister, perhaps we should be asking why Canadian men and women are in Afghanistan and Iraq, risking injury and death.

If we are allies we must be treated as such; if we are not, perhaps we need those troops at home to watch our borders.

David Lowther

Mesachie Lake