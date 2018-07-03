Perhaps we need troops to watch our own borders

If the president of the United States considers Canada a “security risk”

Perhaps we need troops to watch our own borders

If the president of the United States considers Canada a “security risk” worthy of punishing with tariffs, if he considers our contribution to NATO inadequate and wants to insult our prime minister, perhaps we should be asking why Canadian men and women are in Afghanistan and Iraq, risking injury and death.

If we are allies we must be treated as such; if we are not, perhaps we need those troops at home to watch our borders.

David Lowther

Mesachie Lake

Previous story
Time to disband NATO

Just Posted

Parents plan to defy Chemainus strata’s street play ban

They’ll pay the fines rather than abide by Artisan Gardens edict

Man who killed Mountie likely to see more jail time in separate crash

Kenneth Fenton is already serving four years for death of RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett

World famous Maple Bay Parade highlights Canada Day festivities

The Canada Day parade in Maple Bay drew a crowd to celebrate… Continue reading

Not enough communication from North Cowichan on affordable housing project, says neighbour

Claims North Cowichan not keeping neighbours informed

Q of A celebrates National Indigenous Day with Potlatch

This special event was well attended by Elders and other dignitaries

BEHIND THE STORY: Black Press Media reporter dives into stem cell therapy

Langley Times’ Miranda Gathercole talks about her visit to a new clinic in Bellingham with B.C. ties

Coming up in Cowichan: Plant sale, Casino night kick off Canada Day weekend

Plant sale takes over the HUB Saturday The Cowichan Station Area Association… Continue reading

B.C. parents request coroner’s inquest into overdose death of son

Family believes full and public investigation will prevent similar deaths

BC’s ‘Reptile Guy’ facing two charges of animal cruelty

SPCA claims man performed veterinary procedure on a blood python without sedation or pain medication

B.C. forklift driver fired after racist comments about Canada Day tragedy

Man had laughed online at death of man who fell from back of vehicle at Abbotsford parade

Canadian trade union launches #IShopCanada campaign following U.S. tariffs

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum

Diamonds in space: The final frontier of proposals

As of 2022 for $145 million you could propose to your love while orbiting the moon

B.C. taps researchers to explore how basic income could work in the province

The NDP government promised to implement a basic income pilot in its agreement with the Green party

Trudeau, NATO leaders gearing up for defence spending debate with Trump

Leaders get ready for a lively debate at the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels next week

Most Read