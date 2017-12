I am writing to you so you can let people that they are supposed to plow their sidewalks

People required to clear their sidewalks of snow

I am writing to you so you can let people that they are supposed to plow their sidewalks in front of their yard or business by 10 a.m. after it snows, and this would be helpful for those senior or disabled people on scooters or walking.

If this does not help I will go to the mayors of Duncan and North Cowichan.

Tony Sjoberg

Duncan