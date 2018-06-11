People need to show up to oppose affordable housing function

Most of the money has gone to pay staff and contractors who write lengthy reports

People need to show up to oppose affordable housing function

Many ask, what is an AAP? It’s an alternative approval process to back up funding for a CVRD project with a special bylaw that is written for the AAP. The CVRD prefers AAPs over referendums. A referendum could be prepared in time for the Oct. 20 elections.

AAPs are tricky because it requires 10 per cent of eligible voters to gather petition signatures to defeat it. Unfortunately, not enough people are interested enough to petition on their own or to work with a group to gather signatures. So usually the AAP becomes law, and the bylaw gets approved to tax us for the CVRD project. Once approved, it’s almost impossible to repeal a bylaw.

Why is it important now? At the June 13 CVRD board meeting, those around the table will vote to approve an AAP for Bylaw 4201, which starts the funding in an amount of $765,000 that will affect all taxpaying homeowners. Perhaps each year forever.

Who would be the recipient of Bylaw 4201? The Cowichan Housing Association which was formed in 2015 and who has received major funding mostly funneled from VIHA to Our Cowichan Community Health Network, through to Social Planning Cowichan, through to Cowichan Housing Association. CHA’s mandate is to provide housing options or housing assistance. Sounds good, doesn’t it? However, very little of the funding has actually gone to assist people wanting to be housed or to help them pay their rent. Most of the money has gone to pay staff and contractors who write lengthy reports which don’t seem to get implemented.

I would suggest checking out BC Housing at https://www.bchousing.org/

BC Housing has programs to help with housing; and a new project starting in September 2018.

Please attend the Wednesday, June 13 CVRD board meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the 2nd floor of the CVRD offices on Ingram in Duncan. There is a period of time on the agenda at the beginning of the meeting for comments to be made. I’d encourage you to attend the meeting to speak — it’s a very short comment: state your name, and that you do not approve of this AAP and Bylaw 4201, step away and let the next person do the same.

Donna Einarsson

Cobble Hill

Previous story
United Church applauds rainbow crosswalk
Next story
Gun club — let’s have more such anomalies

Just Posted

Island man named as victim in Malahat crash

David Tilley was 46

Cowichan community meetings on affordable housing this month

First one on June 6 in Mill Bay

Ladysmith gas station ransacked for thousands in property

Ladysmith RCMP are searching for two men who made off with thousands… Continue reading

Car accident on the Malahat leaves 1 dead and 2 in critical condition

Alcohol being investigated as a factor

An upstart ferry company might be a Malahat alternative

A new ferry service might alleviate Malahat congestion. Dogwood Ferries is a… Continue reading

VIDEO: Island shopping cart stunt goes viral

Rider descends Campbell River hill at mad speed

Cause unclear in crash that killed helicopter pilot in Campbell River

The Transportation Safety Board says it has not been able to determine why the helicopter went down

B.C. woman: Being in control of death a ‘civil right’

Medical Assistance in Dying program offers end to suffering for North Okanagan woman

NDP looks for ways to rein in B.C. Hydro rates

Internal review looks for cost cutting, new revenue sources

PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters

Golden retriever will help fire crews deal with mental health issues and healing.

Tax bill paid for the year, you’re working for yourself

B.C. in the middle of the Canadian pack for Tax Freedom Day

FIFA World Cup preview: Whitecaps’ Kendall Waston hopes to repeat success of Costa Rica in 2014 in Group E

Brazil, led by Neymar, considered likely winners of Group D

Social media addiction having deadly results among youth

Kelowna website owner says excessive social media reliance is causing a surge in suicide rates.

A look at the events leading up to Canada vs. US battle

How did it comes to this? Leaders of Canada and the United States are locked in an ugly battle

Most Read