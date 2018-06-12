People need to read the citizens assemby report

It is beyond me how so many community members can just dismiss it all

People need to read the citizens assemby report

Having been involved in the amalgamation discussion around Victoria over the years and having followed your process from afar, there is one thing I find somewhat puzzling.

In reading the many letters and interviews in the news covering your proposed amalgamation it is surprising just how many residents have not even taken the time to review what your citizen’s assembly found and concluded. People obviously have a right to form opinions based on whatever they want but when you look at the scope, depth and conclusions of the assembly, it is beyond me how so many community members can just dismiss it all because they are apparently so smart and have what they believe to be all the right answers.

John Vickers is a former member of amalgamation “yes” and lives in Toronto.

John Vickers

Toronto

