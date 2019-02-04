Peerless Road recycling a ‘Kafkaesque hell-maze’

The result from day one has been to baffle, confuse, frustrate and generally to turn off

Peerless Road recycling a ‘Kafkaesque hell-maze’

I have just returned from my semi-annual visit to the Peerless Road recycling centre, a lovely-looking, modernistic facility, surrounded by trees, sky and mountain vistas. What could be nicer? It was designed some years ago starting with a blank sheet of paper and could have been anything one could want for a vital component of civilized life.

The result, however, from day one has been to baffle, confuse, frustrate and generally to turn off the occasional user. The facility seems designed to encourage, as nothing else could, the desire of otherwise law-abiding citizens to dump their garbage alongside the nearest disused logging road. Such an appalling choice suddenly seems the right or at least preferable choice compared to attempting to navigate the Kafkaesque hell-maze that is Peerless Road.

This not to blame the staff who work there, who are patient, helpful, sympathetic and friendly.

Much of the difficulty for both staff and users, results from having to distinguish between disposal that is free and that which must be paid for. The obvious solution is to do the right thing and make it no-charge. That might also encourage many more to make use of the facility, including those for whom even modest fees are an obstacle.

Tom Masters

Chemainus

Previous story
Private auto insurance no magic wand
Next story
More meat, less veggies in the winter

Just Posted

Crofton family overwhelmed by community support after fire

Tremblays and their four young children putting incident behind them to make a fresh start

Baby, it’s snowing outside: Light dusting covers B.C.’s south coast

It was the first snow of the season for many in the Lower Mainland

Brrrr! Temperatures to drop across B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada says temperatures will dip five to 10 C below average Saturday night into Sunday

Cowichan winemaker no fan of Hitman Scam

Threatening email gives businessman a chuckle

Island Health launches needle-awareness campaign

Encourages support of local needle-recovery efforts

Scientists create self-aware robot

Researchers at Columbia University in New York invented the machine

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

B.C. man gets arrested to get into warm jail cell

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

PHOTO: Sheet of ice covers BC Ferries boat during stormy weekend sail

Frozen vessel thawing in the Bella Coola harbour

Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular contest

The kids want a greener, electronic way to run Roll Up the Rim

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Federal Competition Bureau calls for rethink of B.C. taxi regulations

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena introduced legislation last year

Police arrested McArthur moments before he may have killed again, court hears

Bruce McArthur pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder

Former longtime Port McNeill Mayor Gerry Furney has passed away

Furney, who was 85 years old, served as mayor for the Town of Port McNeill for 39 years.

Most Read