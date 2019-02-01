Parkside Academy warrants public scrutiny

The article on childcare focusing on Parkside Academy published on the December 7, 2018 issue brings forward some questions. Namely how an enterprise with such high fees/income, verses modest operational costs is able to maintain “non-for-profit” status. That’s some good accounting. Where is all the money going?

However the focus of the article is that Parkside has been selected for the new affordable daycare program, promised by our incumbent NDP government. So Parkside fees were $925 per month per child. Now they will be $200, that’s over $700 a month per child that the taxpayer is on the hook for.

The longstanding tradition of free public education in Canada goes to our foundation. I pay my school taxes proudly for the betterment of our society. However don’t ask me to pay for those who lack family planning. In these times it takes two good incomes to own your own home, creating the need for daycares. Good or bad its part of everyday life. Another human tradition of raising a family should be considered in the same modern way. (Under scrutiny, not under the covers.) Simply put children are endearing, but very expensive, please be able to afford them and all they need, without subsidy as it was your choice.

Wake up people! Don’t expect the state to bail you out.

This Parkside Academy warrants further public scrutiny, considering the use of taxpayer’s money. It is concerning that this private business is based in a vacant public school and the operator has family ties to the school board executive.

W. Hatton

Duncan