Parallels between Hitler’s tactics and Trump’s

Re: Chris Carnes letter

Chris knows little history or anyone who does or follows current events can see the parallel between Hitler’s tactics and Trump’s. Robert Barron just pointed out what most around the world know. By the way, Clinton got about 3,000,000 more votes than Trump in popular votes, Trump got in due to ancient seat distribution and a great deal of ignorance of gullible people. Trump is a totally despicable person.

Art Seger

Duncan