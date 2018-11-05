Taxis and Handi-Dart cannot come to pick people up because the road is a huge quagmire of mud.

Paddle Road residents prisoners in their own homes

It seems like it is OK to keep people as prisoners in their own home these days.

A few papers ago people from Paddle Road put an article in the paper complaining about the road conditions on their road, the article was great, nicely written, but nothing was done.

I know this because I live on Paddle Road, and I have tried numerous times to get out and do simple everyday things, like appointments, shopping etc.

But because the road is in such terrible shape, taxis and Handi-Dart cannot come to pick people up because the road is a huge quagmire of mud.

I would really like to know why it is that a road that has only one way in or out can be blocked in this way, why was something not done BEFORE they started to tear it up?

I do understand the construction crew has a job to do and I don’t blame them 100 per cent but I do lay part of the blame on them and the rest on North Cowichan; why did someone not say, “Hmm it is getting close to rainy season and if we tear all this up are we going to be able to get these people a road they can use?”

I have had to cancel numerous appointments and outings because of the muddy road, I am sure a lot of people on my road have had similar problems, and I know for a fact a lot of people have been contacted about this, but again nothing is being done, it is basically a blame game that is going on.

Why is nothing being done, why are we all stuck and not given the freedom to come and go when we want?

This is not right, and someone needs to take this a lot more serious and step up and do something, but who?

Tobius Holmes

Duncan