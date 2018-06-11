Opinion, Letters sections provide amusement

Being a man of few words, I have never actually sat down to write a note to the newspaper.

Being a man of few words, I have never actually sat down to write a note to the newspaper. In fact I can safely say I rarely read the newspaper.

Back in my younger days, I remember the paper, most notably the Vancouver Sun or Province, as being more of an ad circular than a newspaper. It was pretty hard to find an actual story amid the myriad of advertisements. In those days I would usually head straight for the Comic section to read my favourite funnies. Nowadays of course there are no “funnies” in the local paper.

So now that I’m older and have more time on my hands, I find myself gravitating toward the local “rag” as something to kill a few minutes of my day. I skim through most stories rather quickly, but have got to say, I find the “Opinion” and “Letters to the Editor” sections quite comical. You could say they are my new “Funnies”. Nothing against the writers of those articles, but I have to laugh at some people’s opinions on life and what they find important to them. Maybe I’m just becoming cynical in my old age, as I am sure people would laugh at my follies as well. (Or just think I’m crazy, who knows.)

In any case, here I am, halfway through a spirit and finding the courage to put in writing what I am thinking. I may regret it at a later date! I, of course, also have many opinions on Kinder Morgan, E&N rail, homeless housing projects, etc. Who knows, maybe one day I’ll find the courage to write them down too. Until then, I can only hope everyone finds this article as amusing as I find theirs.

Douglas Matthewman

Shawnigan Lake

