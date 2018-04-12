One Cowichan alt left group hurting Canadian economy

I read with great interest the recent letter in support of One Cowichan by Mr. Slade in last Wednesday’s letters to the editor. It was in reality a fundraising letter. So it would be interesting if you would allow a group like Resource Works, which supports energy projects like pipelines and tankers, to do the same thing on your editorial pages.

What Mr. Slade neglected to mention is that One Cowichan is an alt left group that is tied to the Dogwood Initiative which in turn is funded by the Tides Foundation. The Tides Foundation is an alt left group that is funded by American money. This has been proven by investigative journalists and published in the Vancouver Sun over eight years ago. Just Google it to find this out.

The alt left wants to shut down all Canadian energy projects. They do it under the guise of environmental protection. But their U.S. masters with huge interests in the energy sector down there simply want to eliminate the competition of our oil, gas and other resources being sent to the States.

This has the result of putting thousands of good Canadian union workers out of work and cutting off tax revenues to government which could be used for health care, social projects, education and the like. One Cowichan, along with their other pals, are slowly bleeding the Canadian economy and shutting us down as a nation, shooting us in the foot!

If you want to contribute to an organization like that, by all means it is your right to do so but you better think twice about the consequences before you do so. There is just too much influence on voters in our election process in this age of the computer and the internet. Big brother stuff if you ask me!

Reed Elley

Chemainus