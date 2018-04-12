One Cowichan alt left group hurting Canadian economy

The alt left wants to shut down all Canadian energy projects.

One Cowichan alt left group hurting Canadian economy

I read with great interest the recent letter in support of One Cowichan by Mr. Slade in last Wednesday’s letters to the editor. It was in reality a fundraising letter. So it would be interesting if you would allow a group like Resource Works, which supports energy projects like pipelines and tankers, to do the same thing on your editorial pages.

What Mr. Slade neglected to mention is that One Cowichan is an alt left group that is tied to the Dogwood Initiative which in turn is funded by the Tides Foundation. The Tides Foundation is an alt left group that is funded by American money. This has been proven by investigative journalists and published in the Vancouver Sun over eight years ago. Just Google it to find this out.

The alt left wants to shut down all Canadian energy projects. They do it under the guise of environmental protection. But their U.S. masters with huge interests in the energy sector down there simply want to eliminate the competition of our oil, gas and other resources being sent to the States.

This has the result of putting thousands of good Canadian union workers out of work and cutting off tax revenues to government which could be used for health care, social projects, education and the like. One Cowichan, along with their other pals, are slowly bleeding the Canadian economy and shutting us down as a nation, shooting us in the foot!

If you want to contribute to an organization like that, by all means it is your right to do so but you better think twice about the consequences before you do so. There is just too much influence on voters in our election process in this age of the computer and the internet. Big brother stuff if you ask me!

Reed Elley

Chemainus

Previous story
Cathering Macey column: Duncan’s own red carpet stars honoured
Next story
Provincial and federal governments are dimwits

Just Posted

CWFL season gets going

Crew win a pair on opening weekend

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan council learns water problems go far beyond weir

CVRD officials come to Lake Cowichan to talk about the need for a regional water function

Work on Silver Bridge in Duncan to cause traffic delays

Seismic upgrades underway

Income tax phone scam hits Lake Cowichan

More phone fraud schemes as tax time approaches

More to the opioid crisis than street addicts: Forrest

‘White collar’ users can be hiding behind the doors of their houses but the problem is the same

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

Coming up in Cowichan: From Earth Day to plant sales, planning to an open house

Make tough decisions now for, when you can’t Who needs to know?… Continue reading

Trudeau government should make ‘robust’ reforms to info law, report card says

Report conducted as part of the Open Government Partnership’s evaluation scheme

B.C. MP calls for criminal probe into drug manufacturers of opioids

Don Davies wants the government to seek compensation for costs of treating addiction to the drugs

Team Canada releases roster for 2018 IIHF World Championship

Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby selected

Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

Acting president Christine Sorensen said omitting nurses discriminates against front-line workers

Humboldt tragedy brings back bad memories for junior hockey coach

Chilliwack Chiefs bench boss Jason Tatarnic was involved in a bus accident with Woodstock in 2007.

B.C. police officer dies after 30 years in a coma

Injuries sustained while on-duty left Victoria officer in a coma until his death Wednesday

John Horgan braces for Ottawa meeting with Rachel Notley

Invest in refineries, not Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. Premier says

Most Read