Obligation to deal with proper Wet’suwet’en title holders

I am appalled at the government of B.C. regarding both its insistence on pressing forward with hydraulic fracturing at this time of climate crisis and with its clear choosing of offensive, disrespectful and contemptuous actions to the Wet’suwet’en Nation to accomplish this goal.

I strongly condemn the RCMP’s raid on Wet’suwet’en Nation, their forceful removal of land defenders from their territory and their continued occupation. The RCMP actions are in contravention of our governments’ commitments to reconciliation at all levels, in contravention of the Supreme Court of Canada’s repeated rulings on title and rights, in contravention of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People and in contravention of what is just decent and right.

Provincial and federal levels of government knew that the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en are the title holders of that land. They had an obligation to inform TransCanada of this and to deal with the proper title holders of the land involved. If TransCanada doesn’t like it, they can go around Wet’suwet’en Territory or reinvest in some activity that might have a chance of getting us out of some of the many crises we currently face on our planet.

It is long past time for reconciliation with our First Nations and long past time for reconciliation with our Mother Earth. There is dwindling opportunity to effect positive change for either.

We MUST get a grip and move forward on true reconciliation and sustainable energy.

Brenda Bernhardt

Mesachie Lake