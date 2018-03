I fear that American gun culture can easily spread to Canada.

Objection to gun ads

I read the Cowichan Valley Citizen regularly and would like to voice my objection to receiving a flyer from Cabela’s which includes advertising for semi-automatic weapons.

I fear that American gun culture can easily spread to Canada. Do we need ads for semi-automatics distributed far and wide?

I hope these flyers will disappear soon.

Karen Severson

Cowichan Valley