How educated are you in the use and function of firearms in general?

Objection to gun ads shows lack of knowledge

Re: “Objection to gun ads”, (Citizen, March 14)

In response to Ms. Severson’s objection to gun ads I must question her focus.

How educated are you in the use and function of firearms in general? If perhaps you were exposed to proper use and training you may realize how laughable your letter to the editor truly is. In order to help dispel your fears perhaps we could arrange a range day and introduce you formally to the shooting sports, unless that idea makes you “recoil”. Perhaps if “one” is exposed and understands firearms you wouldn’t be fearful of a picture in an ad.

Mike McKay

Duncan

