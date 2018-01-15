Numbers don’t support new Duncan high school

The present high school has had a brand new roof installed.

Numbers don’t support new Duncan high school

A brand new high school for Duncan has been talked about in the news around the Cowichan Valley. The real truth is that Duncan will never have a brand new high school built.

Why? The present high school has had a brand new roof installed. All of the windows in the school have been replaced with heavy double pane windows and reinforced walls. Why would this kind of renovation expense be spent, if a new high school was being planned for the future?

Cowichan Valley student enrolment was 8,398 in 2010, 8,187 in 2011, 7,922 in 2012, 7,692 in 2013, and 7,599 in 2014 as per kto.12 website. Student enrolment was 7,800 for 2017. An increase of 201 students from 2014 does not warrant the construction of a brand new high school for Duncan.

The year is now 2018, and new generation parents are quite happy with only having one child these days. A new high school would most likely cost the taxpayers $65 million-plus for a new school. That would be putting good money to bad, especially with taxpayer dollars being spent on the present renovations at the Duncan high school. If you believe that Duncan will one day have a brand new high school, then you are living in the twilight zone. Facts and reality prevail over dreams of a new high school for Duncan.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

Would zoning for shelter fall to city?

