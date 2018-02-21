Now is the time to push for a new hospital

Our MLAs are back in Victoria; contact them and urge them to advocate for it

Editor: Re: Cowichan District Hospital

MLAs need to hear from Cowichan Valley residents soon.

The conceptual plan for our Cowichan District Hospital is now in front of the NDP government for consideration. However, the government continues to make commitments to major projects elsewhere in the province which may exhaust the short term capital budget and push our new hospital further out into the future.

Now is the time to act to ensure our new hospital gets funded before the next capital budget is spent. Please call and email your local MLAs and the Minister of Health right away and tell them you want them to start the formal Business Plan for the new CDH right now. Here are the contact details:

Sonia Furstenau

Phone: (250) 715-2792

sonia.furstenau.MLA@leg.bc.ca

Doug Routley

Phone: (250) 245-9375

douglas.routley.MLA@leg.bc.ca

Honourable Adrian Dix Minister of Health

Phone: (604) 660-0314

adrian.dix.MLA@leg.bc.ca

D. Jackson and T. Luke

Duncan