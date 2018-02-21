Now is the time to push for a new hospital

Our MLAs are back in Victoria; contact them and urge them to advocate for it

Editor: Re: Cowichan District Hospital

MLAs need to hear from Cowichan Valley residents soon.

The conceptual plan for our Cowichan District Hospital is now in front of the NDP government for consideration. However, the government continues to make commitments to major projects elsewhere in the province which may exhaust the short term capital budget and push our new hospital further out into the future.

Now is the time to act to ensure our new hospital gets funded before the next capital budget is spent. Please call and email your local MLAs and the Minister of Health right away and tell them you want them to start the formal Business Plan for the new CDH right now. Here are the contact details:

Sonia Furstenau

Phone: (250) 715-2792

sonia.furstenau.MLA@leg.bc.ca

Doug Routley

Phone: (250) 245-9375

douglas.routley.MLA@leg.bc.ca

Honourable Adrian Dix Minister of Health

Phone: (604) 660-0314

adrian.dix.MLA@leg.bc.ca

D. Jackson and T. Luke

Duncan

Previous story
COLUMN: Benning stands firm on Gudbranson, will keep him with Canucks until 2021
Next story
Editorial: Time to let go of past and look to J.H. Boyd future

Just Posted

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

Kehar Garry Sangha back in court

Sangha alleged to have held and beaten a woman over a three-day period.

Lake Cowichan police, town, firefighters working on squatter problem

Derelict or boarded up buildings are leading officials to take a team approach to solutions

VIDEO: Rundown town hall needs fixup fast councillors say

Sweater clad employees must brave leaking roof, too, mayor says.

New group demands answers about Mesachie fire department

Mesachie Lake Citizens speak to CVRD’s board

Is more snow on the way?

Last weekend’s west Cowichan dump is still on the ground. Are you ready for more?

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

IIO: Kamloops RCMP did not have to report shooting

The IIO is not investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Kamloops in 2017

No smoke alarm, faulty cord contributed to fatal B.C. fire

Faulty electric cord and power source connected to space heater believed to have caused flames

Walmart partners online grocery service to bring Vancouver home delivery

Move expands upon similar efforts announced last November to grow home delivery service

BC Wine Institute to take legal action against Alberta

The BC Wine Institute to seek injunction to protect B.C. wineries from Alberta wine ban

BC BUDGET: Tobacco tax hike may light up black market in smokes

NDP government adds another 56 cents per pack as of April 1

4 treatment centres to open in memory of B.C. teen who died of an overdose

A treatment centre for addictions is opening in Penticton after the first one fell through

Snow in the forecast for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is calling for up to four centimetres of snow to fall Wednesday

Most Read