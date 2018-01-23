Not up to council to impose cannabis morality

Council must realize cannabis will become legal this summer

Not up to council to impose cannabis morality

Dear mayor and council:

I fully appreciate North Cowichan council wanting to keep marijuana away from folks at risk in schools, hospitals and elsewhere.

However, council must realize cannabis will become legal this summer, according to Ottawa. If council wishes to use site-specific zoning amendments for recreational hemp shops, perhaps it should use the same restrictive tactics for bars, liquor stores and cigarette shops. Those risky stimulants have plenty of studies showing their acute, costly dangers to health and addiction. Studies about marijuana use are nowhere near as conclusive — a major reason, aside from billions in new tax revenues, the feds promised to finally legalize recreational and medical marijuana.

Councillors are elected to do what’s legally best for residents, patients and businesses, not to potentially impose any cannabis morality on North Cowichanians regarding a legal substance. Education about cannabis bud, booze and butts is also recommended by health officials to address addiction and abuse. While Cowichan’s leaders struggle to find new and sorely needed revenues, amid a sad lack of economic-growth ideas, councillors should welcome ways to embrace legal cannabis enterprises while leaving law enforcement to the police and bylaw staff.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan

Previous story
People of Duncan have right to speak
Next story
Province should put money into E&N upgrades

Just Posted

Cowichan Cougars miss golden opportunity to avoid relegation

“We were hoping in the second half we could flip the script”

Woman finds valuable rings in Q-tip box at Duncan hospital thrift store

Rings to be donated to hospital auxiliary

Crofton pleased with project result, timeline not so much

But survey raises a number of concerns

‘Anything Goes’ in Musical Society’s madcap new show

Every possible character is on board an ocean liner

UPDATE: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal British Columbia

Warning issued following 7.9 earthquake off Kodiak, AK

VIDEO: Jamboree Day a great success at Cowichan Lake arena

Lake Cowichan minor hockey, and its friends, families, and supporters are out in force for jamboree

Andrew Scheer on trade, Trump and Trudeau

Canada’s Conservative leader begins three-day visit to B.C.

Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from B.C. adult store

Armed suspects sought in adult store robbery

Vancouver Islanders ponder need for tsunami siren song

Alarm sounds in Port Alberni but not at the DND base in Esquimalt

Babcock, Goyette and Smyth honoured at Order of Hockey in Canada

Mike Babcock, from Saskatoon, guided the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2008

Bell Canada alert prompts RCMP, privacy watchdog to probe data breach

Company spokesman: ‘Fewer than 100,000 customers were affected’

‘The tsunami alarm failed my household’: North Coast residents concerned over sirens, alerts

People living in northern communities share how they learned about Tuesday’s tsunami warning

Snowboarder dies at Vancouver Island ski resort

Death at Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Man faces 48 charges in string of random Toronto shootings

The string of unprovoked shootings began Jan.9, say police

Most Read