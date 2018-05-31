North Cowichan looks to pick Duncanites’ pockets

That kind of money could be better put to use for affordable housing.

Amalgamation? Hum?

The province will help with $11 million (our money, really) for the initial bureaucratic démelé that all of this will ensue. This is just the beginning, it will be way more in the long run, just for more blah, blah.

That kind of money could be better put to use for affordable housing.

North Cowichan will be looking to pick your pockets Duncanites for some of their engineering marvels and waste. HOw much was that pump station and did it really work? What was the cost of the Beverly project (a career in itself, really) form the bridge to Lakes to the TCH? Did I hear right, the speed bumps on Drinkwater (that do work) cost $5,000 apiece? (OK, who got their driveways paved?)

I also think that all hosuing projects of North Cowichan that are going on and in the works will nto be affordable for lower and middle class people. In the next two years, Duncan will be choked with traffic. Finally, I would like to keep our Duncan municipal works, they are efficient and quick to respond.

I am a definite “no” vote.

P.S.: Could we not use the Rona building for RCMP HQ?

Paul Benson

Duncan

