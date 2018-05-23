North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP hard-working, caring

Police — a word that conjures images for us all. For some, the image is of someone who is anything but helpful. For others, the image is of someone who is. This is a story of the latter.

I live in Duncan, B.C. which is part of North Cowichan, with a combined population of 28,807. Our local RCMP detachment has been criticized — a lot! Like many communities, homelessness, addiction, robbery etc. seems to be on the rise here and our local police force has had to respond to that rise without a noticeable increase in personnel.

Last weekend, I posted on Facebook that my purse was stolen from a local Subway. I’d just been to the bank so the wallet had more money than is usual for me to carry because I was on my way to pay cash for something. Talk about stress!

Not just the cash likely gone, but the credit cards, my driver’s licence and my Agenda (of primary importance!), along with sweet photos of my DH Hans as well as my son and dear D-I-L. Oh yes, stress.

I cancelled the credit cards immediately. I called the RCMP detachment and didn’t think much would be done. I was wrong. Officer Warren K. responded to my reporting phone call with efficiency and kindness. While the purse was eventually found, and the things I expected to be missing, were, Officer K.’s follow-up phone call this morning (to advise me that he wasn’t able to identify the thief from the video obtained from the Subway manager), was professional and very caring.

Police officers have a difficult job to do, not just dealing with people who are not law-abiding, but dealing with people under stress who have been victimized, and dealing with their own feelings when they encounter tragedy.

Yes, there are some who don’t bring credit to the badge they wear. I think those are in the minority. The majority of police officers serve the public because they want to do just that, serve others. Theirs is often a thankless job and often a job that brings public criticism.

I want to publicly thank our North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment and its officers — men and women — for their service to our community. They have responded to a “call to serve.” In doing so, they are often the recipient of verbal and physical abuse.

May each officer know that those who inflict such abuse are in the minority of the people they serve and may they know that the majority of the people they serve are grateful for their service, like me. Thank you.

June Maffin

Duncan