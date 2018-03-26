Nobody’s forcing Siebring to run for office

And while we’re at it, let’s increase his expense account substantially also

I was devastated to learn of Councillor Siebring’s trauma resulting from the proposal by Canada Revenue Agency to begin taxing a part of his income that was formerly exempt. So traumatized is he that he came to an immediate conclusion that a salary increase is necessary.

And that would only be fair. After all, someone or something is forcing Councillor Siebring to run for office, election after election, even though he finds the salary on offer to be unsatisfactory.

And while we’re at it, let’s increase his expense account substantially also, so that even more far flung conferences and other “necessary” functions can be attended.

Drew Dangerfield

Duncan

