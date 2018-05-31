No to bridge; we need to get people out of cars

The goal should be to get vehicles off the road and drivers into rapid transit

No to bridge; we need to get people out of cars

Dear Premier John Horgan:

I fully support your idea of getting rapid transit, if not trains, running on the Island’s sadly vacant rail tracks.

However, any idea of building a bridge across the eco-sensitive Saanich Inlet is misdirected and money wasted.

The goal should be to get vehicles off the road and drivers into rapid transit on our (once repaired) rail tracks, or into a fleet of electric/hydrogen-cell buses on our roads.

Additionally, rail and bus service needs to be far more frequent to accommodate commuters and tourists wishing to park their cars.

A bridge or another costly highway between Cowichan and Victoria would merely pander to more cars, continuing the current deadly cycle of crashes and air pollution — not to mention millions in taxpayer dollars for those projects.

Our reliable, time-saving Mill Bay ferry also needs to be modernized, with more daily sailings added, to help diffuse gridlock and operate as an alternative in case of Malahat crashes.

By the way Premier Horgan, fuel trucks should drive the Malahat at night when there’s less traffic and should be guided by support vehicles to prevent rollovers and fuel-dumping accidents.

Smart thinking now for more residents and tourists arriving on the Island is needed now, not after they come and contribute to our growing gridlock.

Picture it this way: Would another freeway solve L.A.’s traffic woes? I think not.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan

Previous story
Ban dogs from Duncan Saturday market

Just Posted

Coffeehouse season finale features West My Friend

Quiet Hum is the third album from West My Friend

Midget B Thunder win gold at Richmond tournament

Cowichan boasts undefeated record in league play

Island swept in rugby finals

Vancouver Wave beats Tide for U23 and senior titles

LAKE FLASHBACK: We’ve got the end of the trail, a long and winding trail, and the Trans Canada Trail this week

Looking back at these old newspapers really brings home how much the area has changed over 40 years

Baseball players buzzing about mosquito tournament

Teams will be making a pitch for the title of annual Hopwo event in Chemainus

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

Island woman plans two swims massive this summer

Water adventure fundraisers for MS and First Nations youth camps

B.C. resort town invaded by ‘lawless weekend warriors’

The popular resort town on Tulameen is struggling on how to deal with lawbreakers

Loggers fall 800-year-old tree in one of the last old-growth forests in B.C.

Conservationists say old growth ‘hot spot’ threatened by new logging

Cougar kills house cat on Vancouver Island

“You should not have your cats outside anywhere, but certainly not in Ucluelet or Tofino.”

Canada responds to U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs with ‘countermeasures’ of its own

This is the strongest trade action Canada has taken in the post-war era

Petronas wants a 25% stake in LNG Canada project

Deal is subject to international regulatory approvals

Largest Lotto 6/49 winner in B.C. history

Somebody in Coquitlam won $30M but they’re staying anonymous

Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988

Most Read