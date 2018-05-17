“No” side just protecting their jobs

Self-protecting governance is what is really divisive.

“No” side just protecting their jobs

Regarding amalgamation, it’s clear that some councillors are operating in the best interest of our valley communities (even if it costs them their job), while others are in full job-protection mode.

I find it a bit sad that some long term politicians, who should know better about budgeting, costs, and taxes, have misled the public about costs of amalgamation, as a ploy to protect their little empires.

Thirty-four out of 36 citizens, selected in a random process, were given the facts about amalgamation, at the request of council. These citizens, who have nothing personal to lose, decided amalgamation was best for our future. But a certain Duncan councillor won’t accept their findings? Gosh, I wonder why?

There has been an attack on those who are pro amalgamation by calling it “divisive”. It’s no such thing. Self-protecting governance is what is really divisive.

Let’s not fear the future and come together on this important step forward.

Shane Sparks

Shawnigan Lake

Previous story
Editorial: Need to try something new in drug crisis
Next story
Areas where the CVRD needs to trim the fat

Just Posted

SAR personnel from across Island join in as search continues for Ben Kilmer

The volunteers are searching a five-kilometre area in the Menzies Road/Cowichan Lake Road area

Mary Lowther column: Great started plants right at the local grocery store

This led me to approach Janice Shand, Country Grocer’s gardening maven, to pick her brains.

Check out the big changes as Duncan museum reopens

“The renovation has given us an opportunity to improve the visitor experience”

CVRD introduces new emergency alert system

New system will send messages about emergencies or routine events

UPDATE: Search underway for Benjamin Kilmer, 41

Chopper in the air and long line of vehicles at roadside told the tale: search in progress

Remembering Alexa: 10 years after a drunk driver killed a young girl

A look at how Alexa Middelaer’s death inspired a new campaign to crack down on drunk drivers in B.C.

Coming up in Cowichan: Spring fair; Christian Science lecture; market

Get ready for some family fun with the Drinkwater Elementary School PAC annual spring fair

Cowichan Coffee Time: New principal, and fundraising galore

• School District 79 introduced Nicole Miller, who has been appointed principal… Continue reading

B.C. remains at ‘significant’ flood risk if rainfall, heat continues

Around 3,600 people are already under evacuation order

New homeless camp called Discontent City gets set up in Nanaimo

People experiencing homelessness in Nanaimo plan to resist requests that they move along

B.C. brewery creates ale trail after tank leaks onto city street

Neighbours reported a certain aroma filling the air, as beer and foam hopped curbs in Victoria

Wenatchee Wild wallop Wellington to finish RBC Cup round-robin unbeaten

The Dukes now need help from the Chilliwack Chiefs to advance to semi-final Saturday.

ICBC bad driver crackdown popular with public, survey finds

Driver penalty increases expected to take effect this fall

PHOTOS: ‘Black rain’ falls in East Kootenay town

Sparwood residents have expressed concern about “black rain” falling in the town yesterday

Most Read