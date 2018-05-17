“No” side just protecting their jobs

Regarding amalgamation, it’s clear that some councillors are operating in the best interest of our valley communities (even if it costs them their job), while others are in full job-protection mode.

I find it a bit sad that some long term politicians, who should know better about budgeting, costs, and taxes, have misled the public about costs of amalgamation, as a ploy to protect their little empires.

Thirty-four out of 36 citizens, selected in a random process, were given the facts about amalgamation, at the request of council. These citizens, who have nothing personal to lose, decided amalgamation was best for our future. But a certain Duncan councillor won’t accept their findings? Gosh, I wonder why?

There has been an attack on those who are pro amalgamation by calling it “divisive”. It’s no such thing. Self-protecting governance is what is really divisive.

Let’s not fear the future and come together on this important step forward.

Shane Sparks

Shawnigan Lake