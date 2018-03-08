No excuse for animal cruelty

The people responsible for the torture and horrific injuries to the brown dog in Duncan absolutely need to be given the maximum jail time, the maximum monetary fine and a lifetime ban from owning animals. No excuses are acceptable.

This dog suffered for months; people must view the pictures of the dog’s injuries, the courts and the judge must see these pictures of the torture inflicted on this poor innocent animal.

The laws have to change and people have to be held responsible for their actions. Far too many blame their actions on their upbringing, their circumstances, or just plain ignorance. There is no excuse for this poor dog’s torture and death.

Robert Carolan essentially beat his puppy to death in November 2017. He got four months jail time, three years probation and $100 fine. That is a pathetic slap on the wrist. A puppy was beaten to death? What will Mr. Carolan do next to another animal or person? And now another animal cruelty case.

I would like to know what did this couple’s friends or family see or know, what about their community? While the blame lies solely on Anderson Joe and Melissa Tooshley, someone must have known they had a dog; where was it? Was it Barking? Crying? Or howling in pain? I know, innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, but this couple has been arrested, it was their dog, who else is responsible?

I am sickened by the inhumane treatment of this dog or any animal. Whoever is found guilty deserves the maximum penalty the courts can deliver. No excuses, no poor me, my childhood was bad etc.; too often the judge is far too lenient on awful people, in my opinion. I know the animal cruelty laws of B.C. are antiquated; maybe all the “lawmakers”need to see the extent of this dog’s neck injuries and hear from a vet of the suffering and pain the dog endured; the trachea and carotid artery was openly visible in the horrific large neck wound. This was deliberate cruelty and I am sickened.

K. Haftner

Errington