No excuse for animal cruelty

This dog suffered for months

No excuse for animal cruelty

The people responsible for the torture and horrific injuries to the brown dog in Duncan absolutely need to be given the maximum jail time, the maximum monetary fine and a lifetime ban from owning animals. No excuses are acceptable.

This dog suffered for months; people must view the pictures of the dog’s injuries, the courts and the judge must see these pictures of the torture inflicted on this poor innocent animal.

The laws have to change and people have to be held responsible for their actions. Far too many blame their actions on their upbringing, their circumstances, or just plain ignorance. There is no excuse for this poor dog’s torture and death.

Robert Carolan essentially beat his puppy to death in November 2017. He got four months jail time, three years probation and $100 fine. That is a pathetic slap on the wrist. A puppy was beaten to death? What will Mr. Carolan do next to another animal or person? And now another animal cruelty case.

I would like to know what did this couple’s friends or family see or know, what about their community? While the blame lies solely on Anderson Joe and Melissa Tooshley, someone must have known they had a dog; where was it? Was it Barking? Crying? Or howling in pain? I know, innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, but this couple has been arrested, it was their dog, who else is responsible?

I am sickened by the inhumane treatment of this dog or any animal. Whoever is found guilty deserves the maximum penalty the courts can deliver. No excuses, no poor me, my childhood was bad etc.; too often the judge is far too lenient on awful people, in my opinion. I know the animal cruelty laws of B.C. are antiquated; maybe all the “lawmakers”need to see the extent of this dog’s neck injuries and hear from a vet of the suffering and pain the dog endured; the trachea and carotid artery was openly visible in the horrific large neck wound. This was deliberate cruelty and I am sickened.

K. Haftner

Errington

Previous story
Amalgamation: time to make a move
Next story
Arbutus Ridge dock should not have been built

Just Posted

Captain MacTavish among top winners at Capitals’ awards night

The Cowichan Valley Capitals’ prolific and popular captain had a few pearls… Continue reading

Women’s rights focus of One Billion Rising event in Duncan

Annual event raises awareness of violence against women

VIDEO: Brentwood’s ‘Crazy for You’ is blockbuster hit

Plenty of dancing, fun story, and great performances: you’ll be crazy for this ‘New Gershwin Musical’

Charges have been stayed against adult in cat torture case

But charges against two teenagers involved are proceeding.

Director of development leaves North Cowichan

No reasons given

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh talks issues during his visit to Cowichan

NDP leader finishing four-day tour of Island

Coming up in Cowichan: Big book sale

In the fall, club members collected over 1,000 books

Air Canada union files human rights complaint

It’s alleging “systemic discrimination and harassment”over flight attendant treatment

Trudeau picks woman to head up RCMP

Sources say the prime minister will name Brenda Lucki as the new commissioner of the Mounties

Premier John Horgan vows union public construction (with video)

Pattullo bridge replacement marks return to ‘project labour agreements’

Alleged sexual abuse of child at Okanagan school

A North Okanagan mother is in tears after her daughter claims she had been sexually abused at school

Former B.C. mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

One B.C. man’s icy answer to affordable housing

B.C. man from Village of Granisle creates pristine igloo jokingly an option for affordable housing

Alberta premier threatens to broaden pipeline dispute with B.C.

Rachel Notley said she could reduce the amount of oil her province ships

Most Read