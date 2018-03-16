New legislature baby policy totally different than Clark era

Unbelievable, but I was able to get a good laugh!

New legislature baby policy totally different than Clark era

I find Bernie’s comments quite amusing. He says that maybe I should check my facts before making criticism comments about our present premier.

Bernie is correct in saying that Christy Clark was allowed to have her baby at the legislature, except at that time, she was not allowed to have her baby sit in the legislature seating area. The new motion passed last week is that Michelle Mungall will now be able to have her baby sit with her in the legislature seating area, now totally different than with Christy Clark.

I suggest that Bernie should check his facts, before making criticism comments at me. Facts and reality, Bernie, before propaganda. Unbelievable, but I was able to get a good laugh!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

