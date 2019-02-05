New high school in Duncan not needed

District enrolments for all Cowichan Valley schools in 2012 was 8,179

New high school in Duncan not needed

From the recent news article, the district says, “The district also said that since the 2014/15 school year, it has been experiencing significant increases in enrolment after years of decreases.”

How so? District enrolments for all Cowichan Valley schools in 2012 was 8,179, 7,906 in 2013, 7,682 and 2014, 7,587 in 2015, 7,606 in 2016, 7,594 in 2017, and 7,800 in 2018. From 2012 in comparison to 2018, the district enrolment is still minus 379. A new high school will cost approximately $75 million. A lot of taxpayer money for a minus student enrolment of 379. Common sense prevails that the Cowichan Valley School district does not warrant the cost of a new $75 million high school. Maintaining the upkeep on a regular basis of the present high school is the best option from a taxpayer’s point of view.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

Previous story
Thank you St. Josh of Duncan
Next story
Up to consumers to reduce fossil fuels

Just Posted

Close games end in split for Caps against Clips

Cowichan wins home date in overtime

50 years after Woodstock, it’s time for a celebration in Cowichan

With songs by all the greats, this is the show for anyone of My Generation

Fibre optic Internet upgrade set for Bamfield

New fibre optic cable will complement existing capacity

Cowichan SAR team home, cowboy remains missing in Merritt

Search for Ben Tyner called off after seven days

VIDEO: Thousands flock to Big Leaf Maple Syrup Festival in Duncan

With a market, demonstrations, tastings, train rides and more, the festival was fun for all

B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Coroners trying to identify man found dead in the Gulf Islands last summer

Dead man had a Kottonmouth Kings hip hop group tattoo on his back

Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

The province is one of the leaders in waste reduction, but is far from meeting its own 2020 targets

B.C. Premier John Horgan renews ties with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

West Coast bromance includes speech to state legislature in Olympia

Australian man, dog visit B.C. cities in final leg of North American tour

“I just wanted to show people that having a pet isn’t a barrier to going off and living life.”

40% of Canadians want less immigration: poll

Views on legal immigration depends on age, and province, Research Co. says

Controversial Canadian city councillor questions whether the Earth is round

Nathalie Lemieux is already under fire for denying the existence of Islamophobia

B.C. cryptocurrency exchange gets court orders amid hunt for $180M in assets

Gerald Cotten, CEO and sole director of the trading platform QuadrigaCX, was travelling in India on Dec. 9 when he died suddenly

Pickup reached speeds up to 179 km/h before double-fatal crash on Vancouver Island

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. releases report on Jan. 14 incident in Nanaimo

Most Read