Neighbours’ backyard burn forces kids inside

There needs to be tougher restrictions on backyard burning!

It’s finally a clear sunny day, a rare thing this time of the year, and my young kids are overjoyed to play outside in the sun instead of playing in the rain! Except they can’t. They went outside for 10 minutes before having to come back in. The neighbours are burning who knows what, it smells like a mix of wet leaves and plastic, which makes the entire neighborhood smoky and stinky.

My kids have severe asthma which limits their outside enjoyment during burning times, but it’s not even supposed to be the backyard burning times right now. It seems there’s nobody cracking down on these people who burn whatever they want, whenever they want, and it’s not fair to those who have breathing issues. My kids should be able to be kids and enjoy the outdoors instead of being cooped up on this beautiful day!

I know there are times throughout the year to backyard burn, which we plan around carefully, but why should we suffer year round? It’s hard enough with the wood stoves being used around us. Please think of those around you before having a backyard burn throughout the year.

Natasha Eby

Cobble Hill

