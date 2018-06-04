Neighbour says gun club not a problem

In regards to the story about the Cowichan Valley Rod and Gun shooting range, we have lived within earshot of the Gun club for most of 30 years and have never found it bothersome.

If it were bothersome we never would have bought property close enough to hear it.

The club has been there for a very long time and it is not used on a daily basis. Surely it should be recognized as a valuable venue for sporting enthusiasts and not shut down because someone who doesn’t like the noise was foolish enough to move into the area without first checking to see if there were annoyances there.

This is similar to people moving into a farming area to look out over pastoral vistas and then complaining about the cattle bawling at weaning time or smell when manure is spread on the fields. Its not like it lasts all year round. Let them be to enjoy there pastime for many more years.

Gordon Howell

Duncan