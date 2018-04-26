Need for provincial toxic disposal policy

Those living in the Shawnigan watershed have reason to be concerned about the toxic soil

Need for provincial toxic disposal policy

Those living in the Shawnigan watershed have reason to be concerned about the toxic soil remaining in the Shawnigan dump site due to the potential threat to their water supply. This concern is valid and will continue until all toxic soil is removed from the site.

This dump site illustrates the need for the provincial government to develop a province wide toxic material disposal policy, plan, and establishment of provincially managed toxic waste disposal sites.

This would involve defining what constitutes a toxic substance, finding, and developing appropriate toxic waste disposal sites whether by incineration or use of dump sites.

The cost of developing and operating these toxic waste sites could be recovered by those who generate the toxic waste. Appropriate legal action with heavy penalties should be taken against violators. A system for citizens to report illegal disposal of toxic waste would assist in implementation of the new policy and procedures.

I recommend that the CVRD request the province to study and develop a province wide toxic disposal policy and implementation plan.

Gerry Masuda

Duncan

