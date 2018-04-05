NDP governments responsible for high car insurance

Average yearly car insurance rates in Ontario are $1,281, B.C., $1,112, Saskatchewan, $1,049, Manitoba, $1,027, Alberta, $1,004, Newfoundland, $749, Nova Scotia, $735, New Brunswick, $728, Prince Edward Island, $695, and Quebec, $642.

Notice how high government owned car insurance rates are in B.C., Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, in relation to private insurance rates in the other provinces. This is the result of previous NDP governments in these three provinces.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan