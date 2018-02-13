That is why B.C., Ontario, and Nova Scotia all had NDP governments that only lasted for one term

NDP doesn’t care about taxpayer dollars

When ICBC first came into existence, claim centres were not located everywhere like they are today. You would go to a insurance office to start a claim.

With the NDP government, I needed a new windshield for my car, and went to a insurance office to get an authorization slip for a new windshield. I asked the clerk if they would like to walk outside to look at the car. They said, no, that is not required.

When the Social Credit party became government, I also needed a new windshield. I went to a local insurance office to get an authorization slip, and this time, the clerk wanted to see the car, to make sure that I did need a new windshield.

In summary, this proves to me that NDP governments don’t care about taxpayer dollars, in relation to coalition governments that do care about taxpayer dollars. That is why B.C., Ontario, and Nova Scotia all had NDP governments that only lasted for one term, because of their destruction to the province.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan