NDP doesn’t care about taxpayer dollars

That is why B.C., Ontario, and Nova Scotia all had NDP governments that only lasted for one term

NDP doesn’t care about taxpayer dollars

When ICBC first came into existence, claim centres were not located everywhere like they are today. You would go to a insurance office to start a claim.

With the NDP government, I needed a new windshield for my car, and went to a insurance office to get an authorization slip for a new windshield. I asked the clerk if they would like to walk outside to look at the car. They said, no, that is not required.

When the Social Credit party became government, I also needed a new windshield. I went to a local insurance office to get an authorization slip, and this time, the clerk wanted to see the car, to make sure that I did need a new windshield.

In summary, this proves to me that NDP governments don’t care about taxpayer dollars, in relation to coalition governments that do care about taxpayer dollars. That is why B.C., Ontario, and Nova Scotia all had NDP governments that only lasted for one term, because of their destruction to the province.

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

Previous story
Column: Fairy godmothers come in unexpected places
Next story
Area director should hold community meeting

Just Posted

Young hikers aid in remote rescue of severely injured man near Cowichan Lake

Spotty cell service meant his partner had to hike out for help

Niners a win away from Masters soccer title

Cowichan beats Vic West 7-0

Family Day fire in Sahtlam contained to garage

“…the carbon had gotten hot enough to actually start to burn like little barbecue briquettes.”

Woman hospitalized after high-speed crash

Witnesses asked to come forward

UPDATED: No injuries in Saturday evening house fire in Chemainus

Extensive damage to the upper floor will require a rebuild

Chemainus Theatre’s ‘Once’ will steal your heart

The surprise is that the two people involved are brought together by a love of music

Seattle is one step closer to pursuing NHL franchise

Seattle group formally files for NHL expansion franchise

Throne Speech leaves B.C. housing, childcare advocates awaiting details

Cutting housing speculation, adding childcare spaces were the highlights in NDP speech

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session on Feb. 10.

Vancouver woman, 26, dies after consuming pill cut with cocaine and fentanyl

Grandfather says anyone who takes recreational drugs is playing Russian roulette.

B.C. government Throne Speech puts focus on housing, child care, affordability

NDP expected to target childcare and housing

Trudeau government to table budget Feb. 27 as Canada faces uncertainty

Finance minister’s fall fiscal statement predicted deficit of $18.4 billion in 2017-18

B.C. man, banned from swing dance club, fails to get human rights hearing

Man took issue with the Vancouver Swing Society banning people for inappropriate behaviour

Most Read